Avianca Launches Direct Flights Between São Paulo And Medellín
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Avianca airlines has introduced a direct flight route enhancing connectivity between Brazil and Colombia.
Beginning December 3, 2024, the airline will operate non-stop flights that connect São Paulo, Brazil's economic hub, to Medellín, Colombia's bustling second-largest city.
Each flight, serviced by an Airbus A320, accommodates 180 passengers and runs three times a week. The new service provides over 500 seats weekly, offering travelers a fresh and efficient travel option.
In addition, David Alemán, Avianca 's Sales Director for Colombia and South America, spoke about the route's importance.
He stressed that America has enabled travel between these nations for decades. Alemán expressed pride in expanding direct access across Latin America with this new route.
He emphasized its role in making travel more accessible between São Paulo and Medellín, boosting both economic and tourist activities.
The flight schedule ensures convenience:
Flight AV163 from Medellín to São Paulo departs at 17:50 and arrives at 01:55. It runs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Flight AV162 from São Paulo to Medellín takes off at 03:00 and lands at 06:59. It operates on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
This route expands Avianca's network between Brazil and Colombia, which includes other flights like São Paulo to Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro to Bogotá, and Manaus to Bogotá.
In addition, travelers can book tickets via Avianca's website, mobile app, sales outlets, or partner agencies.
However, this move by Avianca highlights the significance of intra-regional travel in Latin America. It supports not just business exchanges but also cultural connections and tourism.
As São Paulo and Medellín grow more interconnected, the resulting economic and social benefits are set to enhance relations between Brazil and Colombia. This development will create new opportunities for exploration and expansion.
