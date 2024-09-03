Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS) Reaches 50 Million Meals Rescued Expands Internationally With Strengthened Management Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS) Reaches Milestone of 50 Million Meals Rescued, Expands Internationally with Strengthened Management Team

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS) Reaches Milestone of 50 Million Meals Rescued, Expands InternationallySouth East Asia's Largest Food Rescue NGO Set for Global Growth with Strengthened Management TeamScholars Of Sustenance (SOS), Southeast Asia's largest food rescue organization, proudly announces a remarkable milestone of nearing 50 million meals intended for landfills and distributed to the most vulnerable. This achievement highlights the organization's commitment to alleviating hunger while contributing to environmental sustainability.Since its founding in 2015 by Bo H. Holmgreen, SOS has rapidly expanded its operations across Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. With a fleet of 26 cooling trucks and a dedicated team of 75 staff, SOS has built robust relationships with hotels, manufacturers, and retailers, all committed to donating surplus food that would otherwise be wasted."Our mission has always been twofold-rescuing surplus food to prevent it from ending up in landfills and delivering that nutrition to communities in need," says Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of SOS Global. "To reach 50 million meals rescued is truly incredible. In 2015, we set an ambitious goal of 25 million meals by 2025, and to be close to doubling that is a testament to the hard work of our team and the generosity of our partners."SOS's efforts focus on environmental impact, reducing food waste and the methane emissions that arise from landfills. The organization's unique approach emphasizes food rescue rather than traditional food banking. By utilizing cool-chain technology and sophisticated tracking apps, SOS ensures that surplus food is safely collected, transported, and delivered in a timely manner to those in need-often within the same day.As SOS prepares for further international expansion, it is restructuring its management team and standardizing its processes across Southeast Asia. "We're just getting started," says Holmgreen. "By finding more like-minded food warriors in new regions, we can significantly increase our impact and help save the world, one meal at a time."To support this expansion, SOS is attending the Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) Food Bankers Summit in Sydney, Australia. At the conference, SOS Thailand's Ms (Fai) Oi-isaranukul will be available to discuss on the differences between traditional food banking and SOS's innovative food rescue model, emphasizing the importance of cool-chain logistics in ensuring timely distribution of rescued food."Asia presents unique challenges in food rescue, particularly with food waste in corporate and hospitality sectors," says Tanaporn. "No five-star hotel or supermarket can avoid significant food waste. SOS's role is to step in, rescue that food, and distribute it to those who need it most. We hope to inspire other food banks and organizations to adopt similar practices."As SOS gears up for expansion, the Bo H. Holmgreen Foundation will continue to provide the resources necessary to sustain the organization's growth. With its strengthened management team and innovative food rescue strategies, SOS is poised to make an even greater impact on both hunger and the environment in the years to come.**About Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS)**Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS) is a 401(c)3 registered non-profit organization and the largest food rescue NGO in Southeast Asia. Founded in 2015, SOS works to rescue surplus food from landfills and distribute it to communities in need across Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. For more information or to get involved, visit []( ).

