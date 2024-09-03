Curbio Names Jeff Sim As Chief Financial Officer To Support Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio , the leader in home repairs and improvements for agents and their clients, announced the appointment of Jeff as Chief Officer (CFO) today. Sim has a distinguished history of success in financial and organizational leadership that will drive Curbio's growth and innovation in the real estate and home improvement industries.

"Jeff is a seasoned executive leader with a proven track record of building great growth companies and driving impressive financial returns," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "His expertise in finance and organizational development will help Curbio continue on its path to becoming one of the biggest success stories in PropTech."

Curbio is the home repair and improvement leader for real estate agents who are getting properties ready to list for sale. Curbio provides a streamlined and reliable project process designed specifically for the home sales process, where efficiency, reliability, and quality are critical.

Sim joins Curbio following his role as CFO at Snapfish and District Photo, where he was instrumental in doubling the value of the business through strategic acquisitions, financial restructuring, and a comprehensive change management initiative. Sim's background includes leading over 26 mergers and acquisitions, guiding companies through critical growth phases, and developing global finance and human resources infrastructures from the ground up.

"I am thrilled to join Curbio at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Sim. "Curbio's innovative model is transforming how real estate agents prepare homes for sale. I look forward to leveraging my experience in building strong teams and scalable, sustainable operations to support our ambitious goals."

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading provider of home repairs and improvements for real estate agents getting their listings ready for sale. With a turnkey approach and a simple pay-at-closing model, Curbio specializes in pre-listing home updates of any size ranging from minor repairs and cosmetic updates to large-scale renovations. Curbio streamlines the fragmented and time-consuming home improvement process into a seamless experience for agents, providing a complete solution including all labor, materials, and project management. Curbio's dependable and responsive team of local real estate and home improvement professionals provide free same-day estimates, start immediately, and perform high-quality work to get listings on the market quickly and seamlessly, crossing the finish line together. Its pay-at-closing model gives agents a competitive edge to win listings and better service clients, resulting in the best possible outcome for the home sale. Curbio provides complete project transparency via the Curbio app, where agents and their clients can get instant project pricing for pre-listing updates and inspection repairs, browse and select materials, view project schedules, communicate with their project manager, and track progress with regular updates delivered straight to their phone. Curbio is the most reliable and efficient pre-listing repair and services provider that provides agents with peace of mind and time savings when getting homes ready to list, making it a top choice for thousands of agents from brokerages including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Compass, National Association of REALTORS®, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

