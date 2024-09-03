Las Vegas Realtor Dropping Commissions To 0% Amid National Real Estate Trend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kamelia Kohlmeier

Platinum Realty

- Kamelia KohlmeierLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Real estate commissions have dropped in the Las Vegas valley as part of a national action across the country. According to a new report from Redfin, real estate commissions have dropped in the U.S. from 2.62 percent at the end of January to 2.55 percent as of July 14th 2024.Real Estate agent Kamelia Kohlmeier with Platinum Real Estate Professionals is one of many Las Vegas realtors looking to help Clark County residents save money by selling their current home and buying a new home with low interest rates. Kohlmeier's incentive for buyers is 0% commission when the homeowner sells their current home through her and purchases a new construction home using Kohlmeier as their realtor."Offering this incentive comes as a result of unusual economic times'' states Kohlmeier, "not to mention the new real estate laws that go into effect on Saturday."A $418 million settlement agreement with the National Association of Realtors, following a class-action lawsuit brought against the powerful trade group, went into effect Saturday, August 17th.Now, a seller will need to decide whether, and how much, to pay a buyer's broker. Whatever the decision, that information can no longer be included in what's known as the“multiple listing service” or MLS, the official real estate data service used by local realtor associations."When we have the opportunity to speak with the buyer about the services that we'll be able to offer them, from taking them out to see homes, market research, drawing up offers, etc, and what we expect to get paid for it, which is negotiable, we are in a win-win situation" says Kohlmeier.Kohlmeier says that by offering 0% commission to the seller, it will save them big bucks if they buy a new construction home, especially because of the incentives the builders are offering both the buyer and the agent.For more information visit or call775-Kamelia

Leslie LaGuardia

LaGuardia Media and Public Relations

+1 518-533-8360

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.