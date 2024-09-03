SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Applied Materials, Inc. - AMAT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Applied Materials, Inc. ("Applied Materials" or the "Company")

The investigation concerns whether Applied Materials and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Applied Materials was under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for potentially evading export restrictions on China's top chipmaker, SMIC.

On this news, Applied Materials' stock price fell $6.19 per share, or 4.02%, to close at $147.75 per share on November 17, 2023.

Then, on February 27, 2024, Reuters reported that Applied Materials had received a subpoena from both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to China shipments, requesting information concerning certain federal award applications.

On this news, Applied Materials' stock price fell $5.32 per share, or 2.62%, to close at $197.54 per share on February 28, 2024.

