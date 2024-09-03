Borr Drilling Limited - Notice Of Special General Meeting Of Shareholders

The Board of Directors has fixed 5:00 p.m. Bermuda time on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Notice") and associated information will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods prior to the meeting and available on the Company's website at .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO,

+44 1224 289208

