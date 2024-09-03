Virginia Senior Living Construction Company Scott-Long Selected To Upgrade Sunrise Senior Living Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott-Long Construction is continuing a longstanding partnership with a senior living community in Northern Virginia with its latest project.

- John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long ConstructionCHANTILLY, VA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The number of people living in the United States over the age of 65 is currently increasing and is expected to continue on that track through at least 2050. According to the Population Reference Bureau, between 2022 and 2050, the number of Americans over age 65 will go from 58 million to 82 million. An increase in senior citizens also translates to the need to have more housing options for that demographic.Virginia senior living construction company , Scott-Long Construction , is working to address this change through one of its new construction projects. Their team is working on another project with Sunrise Senior Living. Earlier this year, they completed preliminary construction at the Sunrise at Countryside assisted living community in Potomac Falls, Va., with the next phase of renovations set to begin soon.“We have worked with Sunrise Senior Living since the 1980s,” said John Scott, the CEO of Scott-Long Construction.“It's always rewarding when clients come back to us because it means they trust us to get the job done.”Since 1981, Sunrise Senior Living has been committed to providing personalized care and services in exceptional living environments for seniors. As part of their ongoing dedication to enhancing the quality of life for residents, Sunrise continues to invest in thoughtful updates and modernizations to meet the evolving preferences and needs of today's seniors.The teams, including Sunrise, Scott-Long Construction and Moseley Architects are collaborating to provide an upgraded living experience for the residents of Sunrise at Countryside. The upgrades to the residential facilities are taking place while residents are still living there as part of a multi-phase project.“It's always challenging to do renovations in an occupied space, but our team has proven multiple times that we are able to do just that,” said Scott.“It's important to ensure that the senior residents living in these communities have access to the best possible living conditions.”Scott-Long Construction Mission StatementWe promise to create win-wins through the power of collaboration, expertise, planning, and attention to detail. This is accomplished with a foundational mission to care for our customers' purpose, goals, and perceptions.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several longstanding relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

