Carl Andrada Unveils Secret Garden At New York Fashion Week

LOS ANGELS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Event Date: September 7, 2024, 8:30 PMLocation: The Bureau, Historic West Edge, 459 W 15th St, New York, NYRenowned Filipino designer Carl Andrada , celebrated for his eco-friendly and sustainable approach to fashion, is set to make waves at this year's New York Week with the unveiling of his latest collection,“The Secret Garden .” This highly anticipated event will take place on September 7, 2024, at 8:30 PM at The Bureau, Historic West Edge in New York City.Carl Andrada, based in Los Angeles, California, has built a distinguished career by championing the use of traditional Filipino fabrics and craftsmanship, bringing the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines to the global stage. His newest collection,“The Secret Garden,” draws inspiration from the lush and untamed floral beauty of the Philippines, featuring vibrant, vivid colors that breathe life into every piece.Each creation in“The Secret Garden” is a tribute to Filipino artistry, crafted from exquisite fabrics sourced from the country's three major islands. The collection highlights the diversity and richness of Filipino craftsmanship with the use of Hablon from Iloilo in the Visayas, Musa from Mindanao, and Binakol from Luzon-fabrics with centuries-old handwoven traditions, made from natural fibers that echo the soul of Filipino cultural heritage.The runway will shine with a stellar lineup of models, including Joyce Santiago, Miss World America Sunshine 2024; Matea Mahal Smith, 2023 Miss Filipina International and 2024 Miss Universe Philippines Florida; Heather Santos, Miss World America Washington 2024; Dave Valeriano, Mr. US United Duke; and Breea Yamat, 2024 Miss Hawaii USA and Top 10 Miss USA Finalist.This event is proudly supported and sponsored by Kubo Productions, EC Entertainment + Media , Skinthetics, Tony Prezzato, Viktorya Minaudiere, Carmelo Designs by Carl Andrada, and EVE, the Event App.Join us for an unforgettable evening of fashion, culture, and sustainability as Carl Andrada's“The Secret Garden” takes center stage at New York Fashion Week. This collection is not just a celebration of nature and tradition, but also a powerful statement on the future of fashion-one that is deeply rooted in sustainability and cultural preservation.About Carl AndradaCarl Andrada is a visionary Filipino costume and fashion designer based in Los Angeles, California. He is known for his commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable fashion, as well as his dedication to promoting traditional Filipino fabrics and craftsmanship on the global stage.About Carmelo DesignsCarmelo Designs by Carl Andrada is a fashion brand that celebrates the fusion of traditional Filipino artistry and contemporary design, creating unique and sustainable pieces that resonate with both cultural heritage and modern aesthetics._________________________________

