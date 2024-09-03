Joanne Lynam Shares Her Disabled Daughter's Journey To Overcome Prejudice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Moving biography awaits in "An Angel at My Door: A mother's fight for her daughter to live to her potential"

- Lynam saysQUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Having a child with disabilities can be a challenging journey for a parent and the child, as they will face obstacles throughout their life. There is no instruction manual for parenting, more so in the case of children with disabilities who are also experiencing discrimination. This is why author Joanne Lynam shares her experience and that of her daughter Emma in her moving biography, "An Angel at My Door: A mother's fight for her daughter to live to her potential.""Do we value quality of life for people with disability? Do we see the rich gifts that people with disability offer us individually and as a society?" Lynam asks. "To be blunt - no, we don't, and it's time for change."With her book, she strives to spark the change needed by people with disabilities to find more opportunity, acceptance, and inclusion in society. Lynam depicts how she and her daughter fought against the discrimination they encountered, which is what countless others face daily.Through her book "An Angel At My Door Joanne strives to spark the change needed in our communities so that people with disabilities can find acceptance and inclusion. Joanne Lynam shows the reader how she and her daughter used work as a way to push back against the discrimination experienced by her daughter and countless others daily.Through her writing, Joanne shares with readers her thinking, fears, and struggles. But also how she put her fears aside and helped her daughter craft a small business around her daughter's unique skills. The simple act of working transformed her daughter's life. Her daughter now lives a very typical life. Living in her own home, traveling the world, and impacting others around her.“All lives are valuable and are gifts to the world - if only we take the time to unwrap them.” Lynam says.About the AuthorJoanne Lynam believes in miracles, she is a mother of three children and an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. She worked within Queensland's justice department to pursue her advocacy and push for positive change in society.

Sofia Holmes

Sweetspire Literature Management

+1 888-812-1631

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Shredding Stereotypes: Emma's Business That's Shredding Stereotypes About Down Syndrome

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.