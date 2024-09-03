Binah Capital Group Celebrates Two Wealthmanagement Industry Awards Nominations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

- Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital GroupNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Binah Capital Group, ("Binah Capital") (NASDAQ: BCG), a leading consolidator of services companies focused on Wealth Management, announced it has been recognized as a finalist in the prestigious WealthManagement 2024 Awards (the“Wealthies.”).Craig Gould, CEO of BINAH Capital Group, Inc and Cabot Lodge Securities, has been nominated for the coveted CEO of the Year award. This recognition highlights Gould's exceptional leadership and his significant contributions to the growth and success of the Company. Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments has been nominated for the Transition Support award. This nomination underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to providing seamless and comprehensive support to advisors during periods of transition."We are incredibly proud of our organization's achievements,“said Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital Group. These nominations are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our teams. We are committed to fostering an environment where our companies can thrive and continue to deliver exceptional value to our advisors and clients."Now in its tenth year, the WealthManagement Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 5th.“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shapingthe future of the financial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategyand operations.“They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for thedynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisorsuccess who are driving the industry forward.”About Binah CapitalBinah Capital Group is a leading financial services enterprise publicly traded on NASDAQ under the ticker NASDAQ: BCG. The company owns and operates a portfolio of companies in the financial sector, including Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments, Inc., Cabot Lodge Securities LLC, World Equity Group, Inc., registered investment advisors, and insurance entities, with a national footprint encompassing over 1900 registered individuals and over 700 offices with representation in all 50 states. The company's core strategy is to acquire and manage businesses in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management. Binah Capital specializes in consolidating independent broker-dealers to capture the economies of scale needed to service financial advisors in today's technology-enabled regulatory environment. Binah's core philosophy focuses on building long-term relationships with its advisor base by providing best-in-class solutions and a platform to empower and enhance their business for continued success.About WealthManagementWealthManagement, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need toknow to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

