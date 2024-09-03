Guardian Capital Group Limited Completes Its Acquisition Of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) announced today that it has completed its of Galibier Capital Management Ltd. (Galibier), a Toronto, Canada-based management firm. Guardian completed the transaction on the terms announced on June 20, 2024. The addition of Galibier increases Guardian's assets under management by approximately C$1 billion and adds a team of high-quality, experienced investment professionals focused on fundamental equity research and valuation.



“We are truly pleased that Galibier founder, Joe Sirdevan, and his team are joining Guardian and look forward to jointly building on the opportunities ahead. There is a good cultural alignment between the firms, and we welcome incorporating Galibier's distinctive investment approach into our existing lineup of strategies,” said George Mavroudis, Guardian's President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Having access to Guardian's deep resources will provide us with added support as we grow and continue to implement Galibier's rigorous investment philosophy and process for our clients,” said Joe Sirdevan, Galibier's Chief Executive Officer.“All of us at Galibier are excited to join the Guardian group.”

Galibier will retain its brand, and the current management and investment team will remain in place, continuing to invest on behalf of institutions, foundations and individuals through segregated accounts and pooled funds.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at June 30, 2024, Guardian had C$58.6 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.1 billion. On July 2, 2024, Guardian completed its acquisition of Sterling Capital Management, LLC, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based investment management firm, adding approximately C$104.0 billion (US$76.0 billion) in client assets. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit .

About Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd., founded in 2012, is an investment process-driven investment management firm based in Toronto, Ontario. Galibier provides investment advisory services through separately managed accounts and pooled funds, in accordance with its philosophy of Growth. At a Reasoned PriceTM. Its client base includes corporations, pensions, charitable foundations and endowments. To learn about Galibier, visit galibiercapital.com .