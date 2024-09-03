Monkee's Boutique Franchising Announces 59Th Grand Opening, Monkee's Of The Woodlands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New store owners, Kristin and Dan Durski are thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Monkee's of The Woodlands on Friday, September 6th.

Located in Lake Woodlands Crossing Shopping Center, Monkee's of The Woodlands is where meets community. Kristin and Dan are ecstatic to bring the Monkee's brand to this dynamic and growing area of Houston.



"As a franchisee of Monkee's, which is based in Wilmington, NC, we proudly carry forward a tradition of elegance and style, combined with a deep commitment to personalized customer service," said the Durski's.



The Monkee's philosophy is simple yet spot on. It's about creating an intimate shopping experience that helps a friend walk out feeling beautiful and looking her best.

Featuring brands like Marie Oliver, Paige, Dolce Cabo, Oliphant, Hunter Bell, Cleobella, and more, Monkee's of The Woodlands offers distinctive styles for all ages.

Since childhood, Kristin has dreamed of owning a boutique, and with Dan's business and finance expertise, they are thrilled to achieve this dream together.

The Grand Opening weekend, from Friday, September 6th to Sunday, September 8th, will feature various exciting events. On Friday, Magnolia Mercantile will host a hat bar and boutique, while on Saturday, Jentry Kelley Cosmetics will offer a mobile makeup lesson pop-up by appointment. LeFeme Chateau handbags will be available in-store throughout the entire weekend.

Join Kristin and Dan for their Grand Opening celebrations! Don't miss the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. this Friday. Enjoy treats and receive a special gift with purchase while you explore our new boutique.

For more information about Monkee's Boutique Franchising and the grand opening event, please visit

monkeesofthewoodlands and follow

@monkees_thewoodlands on Instagram.



