Equitable Bank Announces Redemption Of Concentra Bank Class A Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concentra (the "Bank"), redeemed all of its issued and outstanding Class A Preferred Shares, Series 1, and Class A Preferred Shares, Series 2, on August 31, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"), at $25.00 per share for a total of $110,987,500, less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Bank.

Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger BankTM and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.C), a leading digital financial services company with $125 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2024). Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank ), its customers have named it one of the top banks in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

SOURCE Equitable Bank