Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend On Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K And M Preferred Shares And Quarterly Dividend Rate For Series D, F, H And J Preferred Shares


9/3/2024 5:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series C 0.294313 September 27, 2024 September 13, 2024
Series D 0.50000 September 26, 2024
Series E 0.198938 September 27, 2024
Series F 0.43830 September 26, 2024
Series G 0.185125 September 27, 2024
Series H 0.46323 September 26, 2024
Series I 0.207938 September 27, 2024
Series J 0.48130 September 26, 2024
Series K 0.315313 September 27, 2024
Series M 0.312688 September 27, 2024

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the September 27, 2024 to December 30, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series D 1.91431 7.35499 0.47858
Series F 1.65664 6.36499 0.41416
Series H 1.76075 6.76499 0.44019
Series J 1.83623 7.05499 0.45906

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941

