One Woman's Crusade To Ensure We Never Forget 9/11 - Happening Near Ground Zero - Interviews Available

911 Billboard Truck

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When: Wednesday, September 11 from 8 AM to 8 PM.Where: All local streets near Ground Zero and Midtown in NYC.What: If you're near Ground Zero/Midtown between 8am-8 pm EST- you will see a Mobile Digital Billboard Truck playing a about 9/11 (and Oct 7, Israel's 9/11) to bring you hope and healing, courtesy of Carole Lieberman, M.D ., M.P.H., a board-certified psychiatrist, internationally known as The Therapist®. ( )Why: September 11th, 2001, changed Dr. Carole's life. Born and bred in New York City, her heart has remained there. So, on this tragic day, she asked herself how she could best help people - with her background as a psychiatrist, TV news-talk commentator and author - to cope with terrorism: the memories of 9/11 and the ongoing threat of terrorism. Since then, she's worked tirelessly, hosting "The Terrorist Therapist Show" podcast, doing speaking engagements and media interviews - and writing 2 award-winning books - including her latest, Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror - the first and only book about terrorism for kids (and their parents and teachers)Now, for the 23rd Anniversary, her gift to New Yorkers and all Americans is this music video program that she hopes will stir everyone's hearts and provide hope and healing.Dr. Carole Lieberman will be riding in the truck and available for all interviews.Media Contact:

Mark L. Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-639-0988

...

