Con Edison Executives To Attend Financial Conferences In September And October 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 -- Consolidated Edison, ("Con Edison") (NYSE: ED ) executives will meet with investors at in September and October 2024. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

A copy of Con Edison's investor presentation for these meetings can be found on the Presentations & Webcasts page of Con Edison's website (Select "For Investors" and then select "Presentation & Webcasts").

Consolidated Edison, Inc.

is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately

$15 billion

in annual revenues for year-end 2023 and

$68 billion

in assets as of June 30, 2024. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries:

Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in

New York City

and

New York's

Westchester County, gas service in

Manhattan, the

Bronx, parts of

Queens

and parts of

Westchester, and steam service in

Manhattan;

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern

New York State

and northern

New Jersey; and

Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on

New York

and the Northeast.

