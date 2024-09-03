Onemain Holdings To Present At Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:
OMF ), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, announced today that Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global financial Services conference at 9:45 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 10.
Webcast Information
The general public is invited to listen to the live Audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of OneMain's website at .
About
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF ) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,300 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit .
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Peter R Poillon, 212-359-2432
[email protected]
