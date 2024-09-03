JELD-WEN Announces Withdrawal From Jefferies Industrial Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ), today announced that it is unable to participate in the Jefferies Industrial on Thursday, September 5, 2024, due to senior management testing positive for COVID-19.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ) is a leading global designer, and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantinaTM and VPITM in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe.

