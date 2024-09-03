(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) O`zbekiston, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O`zbekiston, Andijon -

Tashkent, Uzbekistan – The Zakovat Asian Cup took place this month in the vibrant city of Astana, Kazakhstan, further solidifying the growing cultural ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The Zakovat game originated in Uzbekistan and is noted for its intellectual emphasis, similar to competitive academic games played in the West.

Kazakhstan's warm embrace of the Zakovat game stands out among the international community, reflecting the deep connection between the two nations. As Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev aptly stated, "The Uzbek and Kazakh peoples are not just close neighbors but brothers, bound by a shared historical heritage, cultural, and spiritual values. I believe our destinies and our futures are intertwined."

In a few short months, Kazakhstan has emerged as the leading host for Zakovat tournaments outside Uzbekistan. Esteemed events like the "Astana Open," the II Asian Open Championship, and "Aziada-2024" have all been held in Kazakhstan, attracting students, scholars, and professionals under the banner of Zakovat.

The Zakovat Asian Cup in Astana marks the latest chapter in this burgeoning tradition. Prior to the tournament, Zakovat was a key topic of discussion during a meeting between the President of Kazakhstan and Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan. The President of Kazakhstan expressed strong support for the tournament, highlighting its role in fostering cultural understanding and unity between the two nations.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Saida Mirziyoyeva , Erlan Karin - State Advisor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Komil Allamjonov - Head of the Department of Administration of the President of Uzbekistan. In his opening remarks, Mr. Karin emphasized that Zakovat is more than just a game-it is a bridge that strengthens bilateral cultural and humanitarian ties. He also noted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's commitment to promoting progressive values, a thirst for knowledge, and the enhancement of professional skills.

In her speech, Saida Mirziyoyeva underscored the significance of Zakovat in expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. She highlighted the positive impact of such initiatives on the development of human capital in Central Asia. She also praised the successful partnership between the presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in making Central Asia a secure, prosperous, and friendly region.

The tournament saw a fierce and spirited competition between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, with both sides receiving enthusiastic support from their fans. After an intense battle, Uzbekistan emerged victorious, claiming the Zakovat Asian Cup.

In a touching conclusion, participants and fans from both countries expressed mutual gratitude and bid each other a heartfelt farewell. This event was a clear testament to the power of friendship and unity fostered through Zakovat.

Zakovat has grown beyond its origins as a game, becoming a powerful force for bringing people together and strengthening the bonds between nations.

Why the world should care about the relationship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan:

The relationship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is rooted in a shared history, culture, and geography that has shaped the dynamics of Central Asia for centuries. As two of the most prominent countries in the region, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have navigated their bilateral relationship through periods of cooperation, competition, and mutual growth. Today, their partnership is seen as a cornerstone for stability and prosperity in Central Asia, with significant implications for the broader global community.

Historically, the lands that now constitute Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were part of the Silk Road, the ancient trade route that connected the East and West. This shared history has fostered deep cultural ties, with both nations being predominantly Muslim and sharing Turkic languages and customs. During the Soviet era, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were part of the same political entity, the Soviet Union, and their economies, infrastructures, and social systems were intricately linked.

Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan emerged as independent nations. Initially, the relationship between the two countries was marked by cautious diplomacy as they navigated new political landscapes. However, the common challenges they faced-economic transition, border issues, and regional security-gradually brought them closer together. Both nations recognized that collaboration was essential to overcoming these challenges and ensuring stability in the region.

Over the past three decades, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have deepened their cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, transportation, and security. Kazakhstan, with its vast natural resources and economic clout, has been a significant partner for Uzbekistan, which has a larger population and a strategically important geographical position. The two countries have worked together on key infrastructure projects, such as the Central Asia-China gas pipeline, which has bolstered energy security and economic ties.

The importance of strong relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan extends beyond their borders. Central Asia is a region of geopolitical significance, located at the crossroads of major powers such as Russia, China, and the European Union. Stability in Central Asia is crucial for global energy security, as the region is rich in natural resources like oil, gas, and uranium. Moreover, as global trade routes evolve, Central Asia's role as a transit hub between Europe and Asia is becoming increasingly vital.

In recent years, the leadership in both countries has emphasized the need to foster even closer ties. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have prioritized bilateral relations, recognizing that a strong partnership is essential for addressing regional challenges such as water scarcity, environmental issues, and the threat of extremism. Furthermore, both nations are keen on leveraging their relationship to boost economic development and improve the quality of life for their citizens.

For the future, the relationship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be critical in ensuring a stable and prosperous Central Asia. As both countries continue to modernize and integrate into the global economy, their cooperation will serve as a model for regional partnerships. Strong ties between these two nations can also promote peace and stability in a region that has historically been prone to conflict.

For the world, fostering good relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is essential for maintaining a stable global energy market, securing trade routes, and promoting regional security. As Central Asia increasingly becomes a focal point in global geopolitics, the partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will likely play a key role in shaping the future of the region and beyond.

