'Raising Reynolds' Executive Produced By Rick Leventhal Debuts On We The Studios

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We The Studios is excited to announce the premiere of "Raising Reynolds ," a captivating new reality series that explores the heartwarming story of a family navigating the challenges and joys of life in small-town America. Available exclusively on We The Studios, the series is poised to resonate with audiences who value traditional values."Raising Reynolds" follows the life of Blake Reynolds, a devoted father of four who, alongside his wife, is raising four bi-racial adopted children. Viewers will witness the importance of acceptance, understanding, and the bonds that hold families together.The Reynolds family resides in a Norman Rockwell-esque Kentucky town with a population of just 2,700. Each episode offers an intimate glimpse into their lives, highlighting the laughter, lessons, and love that define their journey.Veteran news anchor Rick Leventhal, who was born in Trigg County, has joined Raising Reynolds as the Executive Producer. Leventhal's extensive background combined with his deep connection to the community, brings an authenticity and depth to the series that viewers will undoubtedly appreciate."We're thrilled to welcome Rick Leventhal to the team," said Cara Leopardo, Founder & CEO of We The Studios. "His commitment to telling genuine, relatable stories aligns perfectly with our mission to provide content that reflects traditional American values in a positive light."The premiere of Raising Reynolds marks another milestone for We The Studios, a platform dedicated to offering non-woke, family-friendly entertainment. To become part of this inspiring story JOIN as a founding member rate-just $17.76 now through the end of 2024!For more information and to subscribe, visit .About We The StudiosWe The Studios is a family-owned streaming platform committed to delivering wholesome, family-friendly content that upholds traditional American values. Founded by Curtis and Cara Leopardo, the platform offers a safe, engaging viewing experience for audiences of all ages.Media Contact:

