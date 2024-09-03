Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Changes To Fundamental Investment Restrictions For Certain Invesco Closed-End Funds
ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ), announced today that, on August 29, 2024, shareholders of each of the following Invesco closed-end funds (collectively, the "Funds") approved amendments to the Funds' fundamental investment restrictions required by federal securities laws and the removal of certain non-standard fundamental investment restrictions not required by federal securities laws:
Fund Name
Ticker
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
VKI
Invesco Bond Fund
VBF
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
VCV
Invesco High Income Trust II
VLT
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
OIA
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
VMO
Invesco Municipal Trust
VKQ
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
VPV
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
IQI
Invesco Senior Income Trust
VVR
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
VGM
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
VTN
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
IIM
The changes approved by shareholders are intended to standardize the Funds' fundamental restrictions across the Invesco funds complex and update the Funds' fundamental restrictions in line with regulatory changes, providing the Funds with greater flexibility to respond to market, industry, regulatory or technical changes and innovations. Invesco believes that collectively, the approved changes will benefit fund shareholders, as discussed in detail in the Funds' proxy materials. The changes are not anticipated to materially impact the way the Funds are currently managed and operated and will take effect as soon as reasonably practicable.
Below is a brief summary of the proposals approved by the shareholders of the Funds. Detailed information about each proposal is included in the full Joint Proxy Statement For Joint Annual Meeting and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on its website,
sec, or here .
Fund
Proposal
VKI, VCV, VMO, VKQ, VPV, IQI, VVR, VGM,
VTN, IIM, VBF, OIA and VLT
To amend the fundamental investment restriction regarding: (a) diversification (for
securities, (d) underwriting, (e) lending, (f) purchasing and selling real estate, (g)
purchasing and selling commodities, and (h) industry concentration
IQI, OIA, VKQ, VGM, VCV, VKI, VBF, VLT,
VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding purchasing on margin
IQI, OIA, VKQ, VCV, VKI, VBF, VGM, VLT,
VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding making short sales,
writing, purchasing or selling puts or calls or purchasing or selling futures or options
IQI, OIA, VKQ, VGM, VCV, VKI, VBF, VLT,
VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing for control or
management
IQI, OIA and VBF
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
management-owned securities
VKQ, VCV, VGM, VKI, VLT, VVR, VTN, VMO
and VPV
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in other
investment companies
IQI, OIA, VKQ, VCV, VGM, VKI, VLT, VVR,
VTN, VMO and VPV
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in oil, gas or
mineral exploration or development programs
IQI and OIA
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding purchasing taxable
debt
IQI and OIA
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
unseasoned companies
IQI and OIA
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in common
stock
IQI and OIA
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding pledging of assets
OIA
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in restricted
securities
VKQ, VCV, VTN and VMO
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing for short-
term profit
VBF
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in preferred
stock
VBF
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in debt
securities
VBF
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding joint trading
VVR
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
investment companies with substantially the same investment objective, policies
and restrictions as the Fund
This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco Funds, including the Funds.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.7 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit .
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products.
Note:
There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.
