AMH To Participate In Bofa Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH ), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion at the BofA Securities 2024 Global on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at under the "Investor Relations" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through September 25, 2024.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH ) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real EstateTM, a 2024 Great Place to Work®, a 2024 Most Loved Workplace®, a 2024 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 and Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of June 30, 2024, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at

.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see

to learn more.

