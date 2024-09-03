What's In A Name? The Power To Prevent Sepsis Deaths, Says Medstar Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

S.E.P.S.I.S. acronym in quickly identifying life-threatening sepsis warning signs and symptoms, according to MedStar Health.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Sepsis Awareness Month, and MedStar Health

is shining a spotlight on the disease that takes more lives than cancer around the world every year. Sepsis, an extreme bodily response to infections both large and small, affects 1.7 million Americans annually killing at least 350,000. Despite its threat, new national survey data released by MedStar Health shows that 81% of Americans do not know all of the signs and symptoms of sepsis.

Since eight in 10 sepsis cases start outside of a hospital, healthcare providers agree that symptom unawareness can put lives in danger. Sepsis is considered a medical emergency, and the risk of death jumps by nearly 10% every hour without treatment. MedStar Health is sharing the acronym S.E.P.S.I.S. to help the public quickly recognize sepsis symptoms and seek treatment immediately.

S.E.P.S.I.S. stands for the following sepsis signs and symptoms:



S - Shivering, fever, or very cold

E - Extreme pain or discomfort

P - Pale, discolored, clammy, or sweaty skin

S - Sleepy, confusion, or disorientation

- "I feel like I might die." S - Shortness of breath

"Sepsis takes a life every two minutes. It can look like a routine illness, then quickly change into a severe, life-threatening situation," said Jennifer Yu, MD,

sepsis physician lead for MedStar Health and critical care physician at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. "It starts with an infection, which anyone can get. Our communities need to remember S.E.P.S.I.S. and be ready to identify symptoms at home, so that we can get sepsis patients the emergency care they need."

Sepsis happens when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction of extreme responses throughout the body, potentially leading to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Even infections from cuts, scrapes, respiratory illnesses, or UTI's can lead to sepsis. While it can happen to anyone, the risk increases for young children and infants, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems or health conditions, such as diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"Sepsis is a sneaky disease. Almost any infection can lead to sepsis and 80% of cases occur outside the hospital," says Rollin J. (Terry) Fairbanks, MD, MS,

senior vice president and chief Quality & Safety officer at MedStar Health and executive director of the MedStar Institute for Quality & Safety.

"Early recognition of symptoms that may be caused by sepsis can literally make the difference between life and death."

Keeping an eye on cuts and scrapes, respiratory illnesses, and any unusual pain for signs of infection can help decrease the risk of sepsis. Typical signs of infection include:



Feeling unwell.

Fever or drastic temperature change.

Pain, redness, discharge, swelling, or heat near a wound or surgical site.

Flu-like symptoms, like sore throat, vomiting, and diarrhea. New, intense pain anywhere in the body.

For more information, visit MedStarHealth/Sepsis

