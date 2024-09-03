ADP To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that it will present at Citi's Global TMT conference on Thursday, September 5 at 10:50 a.m. ET.
Links to the live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at href="" rel="nofollow" ad .
