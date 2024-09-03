ADP To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a leading global company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that it will present at Citi's Global TMT on Thursday, September 5 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Links to the live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at href="" rel="nofollow" ad .

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP )

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.

HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

Learn more at ADP .



ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2024 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Keating, CFA

973.974.3037

[email protected]

ADP - Media

Media Contact:

Allyce Hackmann

201.400.4583

[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR