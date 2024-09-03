Lifeway Foods® To Participate In The 8Th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORTON GROVE, Ill., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY ) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced that the Company will participate in the 8th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth on Thursday, September 12, 2024 in New York City.

Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Lake Street representative.

A leader in the natural probiotic dairy space with kefir and farmer cheese, Lifeway Foods recently announced its 19th consecutive quarter of year-over-year volume growth . Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 were

$49.2 million, up 25.3% year-over-year.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.

Media:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email:

[email protected]



General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.