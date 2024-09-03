Oracle Sets The Date For Its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Announcement
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
earnings Results to be released on September 9, 2024, After the Close of the market
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results will be released on Monday, September 9th, after the close of the market.
Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.
The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at .
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at
.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
SOURCE Oracle Corporation
MENAFN03092024003732001241ID1108632828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.