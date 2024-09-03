Oracle Sets The Date For Its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Announcement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Results to be released on September 9, 2024, After the Close of the

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results will be released on Monday, September 9th, after the close of the market.

Oracle will host a call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results.

The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at .

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at

.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.



SOURCE Oracle Corporation