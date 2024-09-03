Brynwood Partners Acquires Miracapo Pizza Company From CC Industries, A Henry Crown Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brynwood Partners

IX L.P. announced today that it has acquired Miracapo Pizza Company LLC ("Miracapo" or the "Company") from an affiliate of CC Industries, Inc. ("CCI"). The transaction includes the Company's three facilities located in the Chicagoland area. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Continue Reading

Miracapo

is a contract of frozen pizzas for convenience stores and branded customers serving the retail channel. The Company owns three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in the Chicagoland area totaling 175,000 square feet. The Company is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL and employs approximately 385 employees.

We look forward to building Miracapo's commercial capability.

Post this

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Miracapo," said Henk Hartong III, Chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. "We look forward to the prospect of adding to our successful track record in the pizza space, with our prior portfolio company, Richelieu Foods and our current investment in the space, Great Kitchens Food Company, which primarily serves private label retail customers in the take-and-bake pizza space. We are impressed by what the Company has achieved since its founding in 1984 and plan to build Miracapo's commercial capability."

Added Mr. Hartong, "On behalf of Brynwood Partners, I would like to sincerely thank the Crown Family and CCI for being such great partners on this transaction. This marks the first deal we have completed together and we look forward to continuing our relationship. We look forward to working with the terrific employees and leadership at Miracapo."

The Brynwood Partners portfolio also includes Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Carolina Beverage Group, Hometown Food Company, Great Kitchens Food Company and West Madison Foods. Miracapo increases the total Brynwood manufacturing network to 19 facilities, approximately 4,700 employees and more than $3 billion in annual sales. Four of our six companies have corporate offices in Chicago and six of our 19 facilities are Chicago-based.

Brynwood Partners was represented by Winston & Strawn on legal matters.

About Brynwood Partners:

Based in Greenwich, CT, Brynwood Partners, is an operationally-focused private equity firm that has been making control investments in middle market companies based in North America since 1984. The firm targets non-core brands and companies operating in the consumer sector. Brynwood Partners currently manages more than $1 billion of private equity capital for its limited partners, which include U.S. and international pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, family offices and financial institutions. For more information on Brynwood Partners, please visit .

About CCI:

CCI is a privately-held, professional services company for the operating assets of the Crown Family, which owns a diversified group of industrial manufacturing companies, including leading businesses in the transportation and process equipment industries.

SOURCE Brynwood Partners