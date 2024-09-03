Synchrony To Participate In The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE:

SYF ) Chief Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at



About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners."

We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences.

We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit

.

Contact:

Investor Relations





Kathryn Miller







(203) 585-6291









Media Relations

Lisa Lanspery

(203) 585-6143

SOURCE Synchrony