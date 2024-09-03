Royal Farms Expands In North Carolina With The Grand Opening Of A New Store In Columbia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, a leading name in convenience retail and quick-service dining, is excited to announce the opening of its latest store in Columbia, North Carolina on September 23, 2024. This new location represents a strategic expansion of the Royal Farms brand in the region, bringing the company's signature combination of fresh, high-quality products, and exceptional service to more customers in the Tar Heel State.



Located at 680 Highway US 64-East Columbia, NC 27925, the Columbia store is designed to provide a convenient and welcoming experience for all visitors. Customers can expect to find a wide range of offerings, including Royal Farms' World-Famous fried chicken, freshly brewed coffee, custom-built sandwiches, and an extensive selection of snacks and beverages. The store will also feature 24/7 service, ensuring that quality food and convenience are always within reach.

This new store in Columbia is part of Royal Farms' ongoing commitment to growing its footprint in North Carolina. With locations already established in Kinston, New Bern, Lumberton, Wilson, Grandy, Greenville, and Plymouth, the company is dedicated to serving more communities across the state with its 'Real Fresh, Real Fast' promise, delivering top-tier products and convenience.

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion in North Carolina with the opening of our Columbia store," said Kim Kneipp, District Leader at Royal Farms. "Our goal is to bring the best in fresh food, coffee, and convenience to more communities, and this new location allows us to better serve the people of Columbia and the surrounding areas."

To celebrate our arrival in Columbia, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: . Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

For North Carolinians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit . Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com . RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive two points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers' hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit:

