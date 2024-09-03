Healthequity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2024 Financial Results

Highlights of the second quarter include:





Revenue of $299.9 million, an increase of 23% compared to $243.5 million in Q2 FY24.

Net income of $35.8 million, compared to $10.6 million in Q2 FY24, with non-GAAP net income of $76.3 million, an increase of 67% compared to $45.6 million in Q2 FY24.

Net income per diluted share of $0.40, compared to $0.12 in Q2 FY24, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.86, compared to $0.53 in Q2 FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.3 million, an increase of 46% compared to $88.1 million in Q2 FY24.

9.4 million HSAs, an increase of 15% compared to Q2 FY24.

Total HSA Assets of $29.5 billion, an increase of 27% compared to Q2 FY24. 16.3 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 9% compared to Q2 FY24.



DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2024.

"Team Purple delivered an outstanding second quarter, increasing HSAs and HSA Assets by 15% and 27%, respectively, driven by strong growth in new HSAs from sales and the transition of the remaining BenefitWallet HSAs to the HealthEquity platform," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Momentum in both topline growth and margin expansion allows us to raise guidance, accelerate our platform investments, launch Health Payment Accounts and announce a $300 million share repurchase authorization."

Second quarter financial results

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024 was $299.9 million, an increase of 23% compared to $243.5 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $116.7 million, custodial revenue of $138.7 million, and interchange revenue of $44.5 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $35.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $76.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $10.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $45.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $128.3 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024, an increase of 46% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 43% of revenue, compared to 36% for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of July 31, 2024 were 9.4 million, an increase of 15% year over year, including 711,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 24% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2024 were 16.3 million, including 6.9 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of July 31, 2024 were $29.5 billion, an increase of 27% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $16.4 billion of HSA cash and $13.1 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of July 31, 2024.

Stock repurchase program

The Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program. Under the program, the Company may purchase up to $300 million of its common stock, as market conditions warrant. The common stock may be repurchased at prices that the Company deems appropriate and subject to market conditions, applicable law and other factors deemed relevant in the Company's sole discretion. Such repurchases may be effected through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, including repurchase plans that satisfy the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Refinancing of credit facilities

On August 23, 2024, the Company entered into a new credit agreement, pursuant to which it established a new five-year senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.0 billion. The Company borrowed $511.9 million under this new facility to refinance all outstanding obligations under its prior credit agreement, including both the revolving credit facility and term loan facility thereunder. The revolving credit facility may be used in the future for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the financing of acquisitions and other investments.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, management expects revenue of $1.165 billion to $1.185 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $94 million and $109 million, resulting in net income of $1.05 to $1.22 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $265 million and $280 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.98 to $3.14 (based on an estimated 89 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $458 million to $478 million.

See“Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 to discuss the fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our“Purple" service and approach at

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words“may,”“believes,”“intends,”“seeks,”“aims,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“estimates,”“expects,”“should,”“assumes,”“continues,”“could,”“will,”“future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:



our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems and successfully manage our growth; and our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

...







HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets