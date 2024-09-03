Nkarta To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:
H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global investment conference
September 10, 2024
12:30 p.m. ET – fireside chat
A simultaneous webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta's website, , and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.
About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company's website at .
Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
...
