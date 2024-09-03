Elutia To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, Chief Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor in New York:



H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date and Time (On-demand beginning): Monday, September 9, 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Webcast: Click here

Lake Street Capital Markets 8 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conferences may reach out to their respective H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street representatives.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .

