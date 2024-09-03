Apotex Corp. Is The First Generic Manufacturer To Launch Oxcarbazepine ER Tablets In The United States
WESTON, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp., an affiliate of Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), announced today that it is the first generic manufacturer to launch oxcarbazepine ER
tablets, a generic version of Oxtellar XR®1, in the United States.
Oxcarbazepine ER tablets are an oral once-a-day anticonvulsant indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 6 years of age and older.
"As one of the largest generic Pharmaceutical providers in the United States, we are pleased to offer a diverse portfolio across dosage forms and therapeutic areas," said Michael Bohling, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "We are proud to be the first generic manufacturer to launch oxcarbazepine ER in the US, providing a high-quality and cost-effective option for patients living with seizures."
Please refer
to the complete prescribing information for information on warnings and precautions, adverse reactions and contraindications.
About Apotex
Apotex is
a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more about us at .
1. Oxtellar XR ® is a registered trademark of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
