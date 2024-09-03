Tricoci University Of Beauty Culture Presents Beauty Blitz 2024: Candy Coated Glam

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is thrilled to announce one of the most anticipated beauty events of the year-Beauty Blitz 2024: Candy Coated Glam! Set to take place on September 7, 2024, this student competition will be a day packed with creativity, connection, and inspiration, bringing together the best and brightest in the beauty industry.

Event Details:





Date: September 7, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Runway show starts at 6:00 PM) Location : The Matrix Club, Naperville, IL

Tricoci University's Beauty Blitz 2024 offers a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with over 1,000 future beauty industry leaders and learn from over 20 industry-leading brands such as Matrix, Redken, and Mizani, all showcasing the latest trends and products.

From 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, attendees will be immersed in non-stop education with back-to-back sessions led by NAHA winners, national artists, and influencers who are driving innovation in the industry. As the day transitions to evening, the energy will crescendo with student competitions and an educator showcase, featuring top talent from all 15 Tricoci University campuses.

"Now entering our 3rd year of hosting the Beauty Blitz competition, I continue to be amazed by the level of talent, passion, and creativity our students bring to this competition," said Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "Beauty Blitz 2024 is not just a celebration of their talent and innovation, it's a showcase of the enormous potential these future leaders possess. Watching them push the boundaries of beauty and transform their visions into reality is nothing short of inspiring."

This year's event is proudly supported by industry's leading beauty brands, including L'Oréal , Redken , Matrix , Biolage , Pulp Riot , Mizani , Andis , Ashtae , Babe Hair Extensions , Beauty as a Business , Dermalogica ,

Fromm ,

Framar , Hattori Hanzo Shears , Keratin Complex , Kryolan , Pivot Point , Prosper U , Reuzel , SalonCentric , Sugarlash Pro , Universal Companies , Your New School , Tricoci Salon & Spa , Asha SalonSpa , European Wax Center , Great Clips , Hair Cuttery , Kid Snips , Sports Clips , and Zazú Salons . The involvement of these industry leading sponsors underscores the importance of nurturing the next generation of beauty professionals.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of an unforgettable day of beauty, education, and innovation. Whether you're a current student, a prospective beauty professional, or an industry insider, Beauty Blitz 2024 is an event you won't want to miss. For more information and to register, please visit .

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit .

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture