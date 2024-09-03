Athlens Secures Angel Round Funding, Exceeding Expectations Ahead Of 2025 Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlens, the innovative dedicated to connecting student with student creators and marketers, is excited to announce the successful completion of its angel funding round, surpassing initial expectations. This achievement positions Athlens for a robust launch in 2025, providing essential resources to bring its unique platform to market.

The funds raised will be directly utilized to ensure the successful launch of Athlens in 2025. This capital will support the final stages of platform development, marketing efforts, and scaling operations to effectively reach and engage with students across various markets.

"We are deeply grateful for the confidence our investors have shown in Athlens," said Jais Roy, CEO of Athlens. "This funding is a clear endorsement of our mission to connect student athletes with student creators and marketers in a way that has never been done before. The resources will be instrumental in driving our platform towards a successful launch in 2025."

Athlens is poised to create a unique marketplace where student athletes can connect directly with student creators and marketers, fostering collaborations that help both groups build their personal brands, enhance their college applications, and access new opportunities. The platform is designed to connect student photographers, videographers, and social media creators with student athletes, allowing student athletes to build their own custom marketing teams to showcase their unique athletic abilities for university coaches, scouts, club teams, and NIL opportunities.

"This funding round marks a significant step forward as we prepare for our 2025 launch," said Aidan Rico, Chief Operating Officer. "The resources we've secured will allow us to build a robust platform that meets the needs of both student athletes and student creators/marketers, ensuring they can connect and collaborate effectively."

Sarang Khullar, Chief Financial Officer, emphasized the importance of the funding for the launch: "The funds we received will go directly towards ensuring that our launch in 2025 is as impactful as possible. We are focused on creating a sustainable business model that will support long-term growth and success for our users."

Soham Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, added, "We are incredibly excited about the opportunities Athlens will create for student creators, marketers, videographers, and photographers. Our platform will provide them with a medium to truly shine a light on their work, enabling them to showcase their talents and connect with athletes in a way that's never been possible before."

As Athlens moves closer to its 2025 launch, the company is dedicated to refining its platform, expanding its reach, and building strategic partnerships that will ensure its success. The successful funding round marks the beginning of an exciting journey that will see Athlens redefine how student talent is connected and showcased.

For more information about Athlens and to stay updated on upcoming developments, please visit athlens or contact Aidan Rico, COO, [email protected]



About Athlens:

Athlens is an innovative platform set to launch in 2025, designed to connect student athletes with student creators and marketers. By fostering direct connections and collaborations, Athlens empowers students to build their personal brands, enhance college applications, and unlock new opportunities in a dynamic and supportive marketplace.

