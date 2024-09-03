Gaza Onslaught Death Toll Reaches 40,819 Martyrs, 94,291 Injured
Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since October 7, has risen to 40,819 martyrs, in addition to the injury of 94,291.
The Palestinian Ministry of health - Gaza has reported that the Israeli Occupation forces have committed three massacres against families in the Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 33 Palestinians and injuring 76 others.
It added that scores of victims remain under the rubble, with emergency services unable of reaching them.
