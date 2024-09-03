US Climate Envoy John Podesta To Visit China This Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: US climate envoy John Podesta will visit China this week for talks with counterpart Liu Zhenmin, state said Tuesday, ahead of the COP29 summit in Baku in November.

The two officials will "have an in-depth exchange of views on practical cooperation", state broadcaster CCTV said.

They will also discuss "their respective domestic climate policy actions and the multilateral process on climate change", CCTV said.

Envoys Liu and Podesta met for the first time in their roles in Washington in May, promising to work together on reducing methane, the second-most abundant greenhouse gas.

In the two days of talks, the pair looked for ways of "promoting a successful COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan", the US State Department said.

President Joe Biden's administration has seen climate as an area for cooperation with China despite wide differences and tensions.

Previous climate envoy John Kerry, a former secretary of state, developed a friendship with Xie Zhenhua, the veteran Chinese climate negotiator, with the two holding extended, secluded talks in California ahead of last year's COP28 in Dubai.

Their unusually close relationship helped bring consensus at that summit.

Before the Dubai meeting, China promised a broad plan to tackle methane, of which it is the world's largest emitter -- an especially touchy political issue as methane comes mostly from its coal mining.

And the two countries in May said they would co-host an event in Baku, the second of its sort, on reducing methane and other non-carbon greenhouse gases.

"The two sides committed to promote bilateral cooperation and conduct capacity building on deploying abatement technologies," the statement said.

They also agreed to improve monitoring and standards "aiming to achieve significant methane emissions control and reductions in the 2020s".