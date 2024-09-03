Qatar's U-17 Handball Team Will Face Emirates Wednesday In 10Th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Qatari U-17 Handball Team will start their campaign in the 10th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship 2024, by facing their Emirati counterpart on Wednesday.

The Handball Championship, taking place in Jordan from September 3 to 14, will serve as the qualifier for the 11th IHF Mens Youth (U19) Handball World Championship in Slovenia.

Qatar aims to secure a victory in their opening match before facing the Saudi team on Thursday, in the second round of Group C competitions.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the main round, where the eight qualified teams will be divided into two groups of four.

The top two teams from each of these groups will proceed to the semifinals, with the top five teams qualifying for the World Championship in Slovenia.

Participating teams are categories as follows:

Group A: Republic of Korea, Bahrain, Iraq.

Group B: Japan, India, Jordan.

Group C: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.

Group D: Chinese Taipei, People's Republic of China, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kuwait.