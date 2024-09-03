(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rise in demand for advocacy solutions fueled by the growing recognition of the importance of advocacy in shaping public policy and driving social change.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Industry Sees Promising Growth by 2034 | The Advocacy Software Market Size Reach USD 2.1 Billion Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global advocacy software market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2034.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 214 Pages) at:The global advocacy software market is experiencing growth due to several factors such rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, rise in demand for personalized customer experiences, and increase in focus on data-driven decision-making. However, limited access to resources and expertise hinders the market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in demand for integrated advocacy software solutions offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global advocacy software market.The advocacy software market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of application, the market is divided into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises, tax associations, and non-profit. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:By type, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the integration of advanced analytics and data management capabilities within on-premise advocacy software. Organizations are leveraging data-driven insights to better understand their stakeholders, identify key issues, and tailor their advocacy efforts for maximum impact. This trend reflects a growing recognition of the importance of data in informing strategic decision-making and driving successful advocacy campaigns.By application, the tax association segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of digital advocacy tools and platforms by tax associations to engage with policymakers, stakeholders, and the public on tax-related issues. These organizations are leveraging advocacy software to streamline their advocacy efforts, communicate their policy priorities effectively, and mobilize supporters to act on key tax policy proposals.Enquiry Before Buying:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the market revenue and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to rise in recognition of the importance of advocacy and stakeholder engagement in shaping public policy and driving social change. As economies in the Asia-Pacific region continue to grow and evolve, organizations are leveraging advocacy software to amplify their voices, advocate for policy reforms, and address pressing societal issues such as environmental sustainability, social justice, and economic development.The major players operating in the advocacy software industry includes One Click Politics, The Soft Edge, Inc, FiscalNote, Inc., Capitol Impact, LLC, Blackbaud, Inc., Social Annex, Inc., RAP INDEX, PostBeyond Inc., Influitive Corporation, and SparkInfluence. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the advocacy software market forecast.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (214 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Findings● The advocacy software market share covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value for the projected period.● More than 1, 500 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major advocacy software industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.● The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and to assist stakeholders in making educated decisions in order to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

