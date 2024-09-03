(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GrowFlow Acquired by TDV Capital & Partners: New Leadership Team Announced

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GrowFlow , a leading cannabis software as a service (SAAS) platform, is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by the GrowFlow management team in partnership with TDV Capital Partners. This marks a significant milestone in GrowFlow's ongoing journey to lead the cannabis with innovative software solutions.As part of this transition, GrowFlow has introduced a new leadership team comprised of seasoned industry veterans who bring deep experience and a strong understanding of the company's history and potential:Rufus Casey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Rufus is the original founder of GrowFlow and brings a wealth of knowledge and vision to the company's future growth.Carly Bodmer, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)Carly served as the Sales & Communications Director at GrowFlow from 2017 to 2020, playing a crucial role in shaping the company's market strategy and customer engagement.Cory Shaw, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)Cory, the original founder of LeafOps acquired by GrowFlow in 2018, has been instrumental in the development of GrowFlow's retail solutions and continues to drive innovation in the company's technology offerings.Tom Wilson, Principal EngineerTom is an original technical cofounder and now Principal Engineer, will continue to lead the development of the GrowFlow platform, ensuring it remains the robust and reliable solution customers have relied on for state traceability.Under this new leadership, GrowFlow's mission remains clear and unwavering: to be the leaders in cannabis software as a service (SAAS). The company's flagship platform is a comprehensive seed-to-sale software solution with significant market penetration, particularly in Washington, where the software originated. GrowFlow is available in most legal markets, and is most popularly used in key markets such as Washington, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and New York.GrowFlow provides legally licensed cannabis operators with essential tools, including seed-to-sale inventory management software, point-of-sale software, e-commerce menus, and payment solutions. The platform also integrates with state reporting databases to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements.With the backing and partnership with TDV Capital Partners, and a leadership team that understands the complexities of the cannabis industry, GrowFlow is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and expand its influence in the cannabis software market.For more information about GrowFlow and its services, please visit .About GrowFlowGrowFlow is a leading cannabis software as a service (SAAS) platform, providing comprehensive solutions to legally licensed cannabis operators. The platform offers tools for seed-to-sale inventory management, point-of-sale software, e-commerce menus, and payment processing, all integrated with state compliance reporting systems.About TDV Capital PartnersTriangle Digital Ventures (“TDV”), established in 2017, is a private equity firm that acquires software and digital media businesses. TDV is unique among PE buyers in that the firm is led by entrepreneurs with deep operational expertise. The firm specializes in acquiring startups and carve-outs. TDV has offices in Denver and New York City. Learn more at tdvcp.

