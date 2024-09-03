(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the second quarter of 2024, Brazil's showed significant growth, expanding by 1.4% from the previous quarter.



This increase brought the total to R$ 2.9 trillion, or approximately $517.9 billion. The services sector improved by 1.0%, while industrial activities grew by 1.8%.



However, saw a decline of 2.3%. Household consumption, spending, and investments all rose, supported by favorable job conditions, lower interest rates, and available credit.



Compared to the same period last year, the economy grew by 3.3% . The services sector led with a 3.5% increase, followed closely by industry at 3.9%.







The standout sectors were information and communication, which surged by 6.1%. Other sectors, such as finance, insurance, and real estate, also performed well.



The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported these figures, which exceeded market forecasts. Analysts had expected only a 0.9% quarterly growth and a 2.7% annual rise.



The first quarter also showed robust growth, revised to 1.0% from the previous quarter, with an annual growth of 2.5%.



This consistent growth underscores the strength of Brazil's economic recovery and its promising future.



Brazil's Economy Grows Beyond Expectations in Second Quarter of 2024

