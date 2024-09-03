Exchange Your Rs 2000 Notes At THESE Places Before Deadline

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Reserve of India (RBI) has announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes in 2023. While many have already exchanged their notes, a significant amount is still in circulation. If you still possess Rs 2000 notes, it's crucial to exchange them immediately. This article provides information on where and how to exchange your notes.

MENAFN03092024007385015968ID1108632553