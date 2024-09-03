Gold Rate RISES On August 22: Check 22 And 24 Carat Price In YOUR City

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) On August 22, gold prices in India remained close to Rs 72,000 per 10 grams. The rate for the highest purity, 24-carat gold, was Rs 73,210 per 10 grams. For those considering jewellery, 22-carat gold, known for its added durability due to a slight alloy mix, was priced at Rs 67,110 per 10 grams.

