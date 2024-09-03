Watch & Clock Fair And Salon De TIME Open Today



- 700+ international exhibitors are taking part

- Watch & Clock Fair covers a wide range of watch products in nine zones, providing a one-stop sourcing for buyers

- Exhibitors can grasp trends and promote new products, including timepieces with smart as well as unique and personalised designs

- Salon de TIME

opens fully to the public for the first time, offering performances, product launches, lucky draws, engraving demonstrations and more HONG KONG, Sept 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The

43rd

HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair

and

12nd

Salon de TIME , – jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd – open today. While the physical fairs run until 7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the online exhibition will continue until 14 September. More than 700 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions are showcasing exquisitely crafted watches, accessories and parts, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for global buyers. The two fairs include pavilions from Guangdong, Guangzhou, Taiwan, as well as South Korea, which is returning after the pandemic. The fairs are also welcoming new exhibitors from Belgium and Denmark as well as Greek, Turkish and British brands. Salon de TIME is fully open to the public for the first time, giving the public an opportunity to appreciate the finest watch craftsmanship. Some brands are also providing on-site retail sales. A o ne-stop sourcing platform This year, the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair has nine zones. The Pageant of Eternity showcases OEM and ODM high-end watches. Other exhibition areas include Clocks, Complete Watches, Machinery & Equipment, OEM Smart Watches, Packaging & Display, Parts, Components & Accessories, Pre-owned Watches and Trade Services. Salon de TIME has five themed zones: World Brand Piazza, Renaissance Moment, Wearable Tech, Chic & Trendy and Craft Treasure. These will present more than 130 renowned watch brands from Switzerland, France, Germany and more. World Brand Piazza, sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch, is a highlight of this year's exhibition, displaying limited-edition watches from 10 prestigious brands: Baume & Mercier, Bovet, Corum, CVSTOS, DeWitt, Franck Muller, Kerbedanz, Montblanc, Parmigiani Fleurier and Sarcar. Exhibitors are increasingly prioritising high-tech development, strengthening their research and development and design processes. Distinctive

and personali s ed design Today's watch market demand is becoming more diversified. In addition to pursuing watch quality and functionality, wearers also hope to showcase their personality and taste through unique and personalised designs. SIWP (Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion) and French pavilion Francéclat are also returning, bringing along 17 European brands. In addition, the International Luxury Group (ILG), following an enthusiastic response last year, has increased the number of brands it is bringing from 8 to 15, including well-known brands, such as Kenneth Cole, Police and Timberland, among others. - Italian brand Police, which has added screw decorative details to the right side of the watch body to create a strong industrial style and unconventional design. (Booth: 3G-A08)

- American brand SAGA, which uses advanced watch technology to develop its unique jewellery-based DNA Bangle Watch series. SAGA has also partnered with China's lunar exploration project to launch its Space series. (Booth: 3F-D02)

- Chinese brand Moonyang, founded by designer Sun Lei, which is presenting watches with a space yacht design. The timing buttons and watch lugs resemble power boosters, enhancing the watches' style and functionality. (Booth: 3F-D01) International IP crossover combines cultural and

creative touches Watch brands have also been leveraging popular IP to attract different customer segments. Examples at this year's fairs include: - Memorigin has renewed its partnership with movie star Stephen Chow to launch a limited-edition watch. The design is inspired by Mr Chow's NFT project, Nobody. Each dial takes up to eight hours to craft, with a tourbillon movement that has an oscillation frequency of 28,800 times per hour. (Booth: 3F-D03)

- Hong Kong watch brand ANPASSA has launched a watch with the Kowloon Walled City theme to tie in with the hit movie, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In. The watchmaker uses micro-engraving technology and a special diamond knife to carve the walled city outline, while AR technology can display different scenes on smartphones. (Booth: 3F-A05)

- Hong Kong exhibitor Master Time Industrial Ltd has teamed up with Marvel to launch a stylish watch with superhero elements. The watch is equipped with a 3D dial, an alloy case and semi-skeletonised hands. (Booth: 1D-A18) Leveraging trends in sustainability and health More watch manufacturers are using sustainable materials to make watches, watch straps and packaging. The two fairs have added a Green Solutions Suppliers label this year to facilitate sourcing for buyers, with 30 exhibitors displaying related products. These include: - Local exhibitor Gordon C. & Company Limited, which uses natural fibres in its watch-making, such as bark to make cases and apple peel to make straps. The finished product is lighter than steel watches, showing a combination of eco-friendliness and creativity. (Booth: 1D-B13)

- German brand Lilienthal Berlin, which has launched the world's first watch with a case made from recycled coffee grounds. This watch, which smells like coffee when worn, won the NY Product Design Awards, the Green Product Award and the iF Design Award. (Booth: 3G-B11) Watchmakers are also developing more smartwatches that can help monitor health as well as tell the time. This year's Wearable Tech zone, led by The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd, has gathered more than 10 companies to showcase the entire supply chain for smart wearables. These companies include: - Local brand S52, which has launched a smartwatch with a carbon fibre case, making the watch extremely strong and lightweight. In addition, the watch is equipped with Huawei's movement system, which can monitor heart rate and blood oxygen levels as well as tracking more than 100 different types of sport data. (Booth: 3F-B03)

- German brand OSKRON, which has developed a new remote monitoring solution, Link2Care, for elderly patients. Both watches and accessories can monitor health data, supporting the work of caregivers. (Booth: 3F-E08) Engaging activities to drive public participation This year's Salon de TIME is fully open to the public for five days, with a series of exciting activities lined up to engage the public. In addition to watch parades and product launches, Hong Kong metal engraving artist Carlos Koo will demonstrate the art of watch engraving, while two watch industry KOLs, Ko Sir and Billy Chan, will share their experiences when buying watches. Celebrities will also take part in product launches, including table tennis players Doo Hoi-kem and Wong Chun-ting, who just represented Hong Kong in the Paris Olympics, Hong Kong singer Aka Chiu, YouTuber Jeffrey Fok and more. Visitors also have the chance to win luxury watches, such as SAGA, Timing, TACS, and Anne Klein in lucky draws. In the Smart Bidding session, participants can bid for their favourite watches, including brands such as Arbutus, ZEROO, and Como Milano, with prices starting at 90% off the retail price. Industry representatives analyse trends There are forums, seminars and exchange activities, focusing on market trends and information. The Hong Kong International Watch Forum held this afternoon has invited representatives from watch associations from France, Japan, Mainland China, South Korea, Switzerland and the United Kingdom to share trade data, industry trends and sustainable practices in different regions. The annual Asian Watch Conference will be held tomorrow on 4 September. This year's theme is The Infinite Possibilities with Watches. Mr Clifton Chiu, Euromonitor International Senior Research Analyst, Mr Frank Chen, Huawei Device BG Sales Director of Module, and Mr Pierre Burgun, CEO of Pierre Lannier and Vice President of France Horlogerie, will look at innovation in smart wearables and emerging trends in the fashion watch market. On 5 September, Dr Chung-wai Cheung, Research Assistant Professor of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University's Member of Research Institute for Smart Ageing, Mr Michael Ertl, CEO and Founder of ME & Friends AG, and Mr Paul Anthony Yuen, Director Dayton Industrial Co., Ltd and Secretary-General of The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd, will discuss how wearable products can improve the lives of the elderly. Design competition announces this year's winners The 41st

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition – jointly organised by The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd and Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd – has two categories: Go Beyond Innovation for the Open Group and Talent Moment for the Student Group. A Made-to-Sell Award has been added for student entries with market potential. This year's winner of the Open Group is Vertical 6.0, a special design by Wong Ting Bong for car enthusiasts. The watch surface and dial resemble a supercar's speedometer. The champion of the Student Group is Lau Cheuk Lai from Creative Secondary School. His work, Liminality, blurs the boundaries between watches and jewellery, combining AI with tradition and decoration with practicality. The Made-to-Sell Award goes to Yip Yu Ching from Hong Kong Design Institute for her work Starlight. The watch is inspired by stargazing with design concepts of positioning and constellation display functions. All winning and shortlisted works are now on display at the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair. The award ceremony will be held on 7 September at The Dial in Hall 3FG of Salon de TIME. Guest judge, artiste Benjamin Yuen has been invited to attend. Scan2Match extends online connections with exhibitors The fairs follow the HKTDC EXHIBITION+ hybrid model. The online exhibition, which has already opened, will run until 14 September. During this period, exhibitors can match with potential buyers from around the world through the HKTDC Click2Match smart business matching platform. HKTDC also provides its Scan2Match

offline-to-online service, allowing buyers to scan exhibitor QR codes at the fairs using the HKTDC Marketplace app. Buyers can also use the app to bookmark favourite exhibitors, browse product information and the interactive floor plan, make enquiries and continue online chat with exhibitors during or after the fair period. Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE will also be held on 4-7 September at HKCEC, showcasing more than 380 watch and fashion brands from around the world. Photo download :

The 43rd

HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 12nd

Salon de TIME opened today. Guests attending the opening ceremony included (front row, from left):

Eric Lai , Co-Chairman, Fair Organising Committee of HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair 2024,

Lawrence Chan , President, Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited;

Gary Lau , Chairman, HKTDC Watches & Clocks Advisory Committee;

Maggie Wong Siu-chu , JP, Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government;

Margaret Fong , Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council;

Raymond Cheng , Principal Honorary President, The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd;

Jackson Lam , Chairman, The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd, and

Edmond Ng , Co-Chairman, Fair Organising Committee of HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair 2024. The Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME attracted global trade buyers to source a wide range of exquisitely crafted watches, accessories and parts.



Salon de TIME presents more than 130 international brands across five zones, which are also open to the public.



Sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 14th

consecutive year, the World Brand Piazza at Salon de TIME showcased 10 world-class watch brands. Product launches and watch parades held during the fair feature models wearing and interpreting magnificent timepieces. Award-winning works and finalists of the 41st

HK Watch & Clock Design Competition showcase local creativity.

Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395

Bubble Ma Tel: (852) 2584 4369

