(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The recent report of the United Nations Security Council highlights internal divisions among its members regarding the approach to the situation in Afghanistan.

The September 2024 Monthly Forecast revealed a lack of consensus on how best to support the country and address its complex issues.

While there is general agreement on the desire for a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan free from terrorism, members differ on strategies. Some, including France, the UK, and the United States, advocate for holding the to international norms to gain recognition and aid.

These members support maintaining pressure on the Taliban, especially concerning their policies on women's rights. They believe that without adherence to international standards, the Taliban should not receive international support.

Conversely, China and Russia propose a different approach. They suggest that assistance to Afghanistan should not be tied to issues like human rights. They favor dialogue and engagement with the Taliban rather than increased pressure.

China has been actively engaging with the Taliban by sending an ambassador to Kabul and accepting diplomatic credentials from the Taliban envoy. However, China has stopped short of officially recognizing the Taliban as Afghanistan's government.

Russia, on the other hand, is contemplating removing the Taliban from its list of banned organizations, signaling a potential shift towards greater engagement with the Taliban.

The report also mentioned a potential press statement critical of the Taliban's new law restricting women's rights. Two Council members blocked this statement, arguing that it should be treated as an internal matter and that the implications are still under review by UNAMA.

The Security Council will hold a meeting later this month for a quarterly briefing on Afghanistan. Special Representative Roza Otunbayeva and UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous are expected to present their reports, with closed consultations to follow.

