OAS General Secretariat Condemns Arrest Warrant For Edmundo González In Venezuela

USA / VENEZUELA – The general secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) condemns the arrest warrant issued by the authorities of the in Venezuela against Edmundo González.

The arrest warrant issued Monday, accuses González of conspiracy, amid disputes over president Nicolas Maduro won a July election.

“They have lost all notion of reality,” opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said on X.“Threatening the president-elect will only achieve more cohesion and increase the support of Venezuelans and the world for Edmundo Gonzalez.”

OAS General Secretariat rejects ruling issued by Venezuela's Supreme Court

“Political persecution, this time in the form of an arrest warrant for the opposition candidate who appears to have won the last elections according to the only documentary information available more than a month after the elections, constitutes one more crime in the permanent and continuous legal logic of systematic violation of human rights in the country,” the OAS noted is a press release.“Once again, the judiciary in Venezuela perpetrates acts that point to it as a fundamental instrument in the execution of crimes against humanity in the country. It is not a judiciary that administers justice, but rather repression and violation of fundamental freedoms, and that establishes itself as the main agent of impunity for human rights violations.”

OAS calls for peace among Venezuelans

“Expecting Venezuelan prosecutors, magistrates and judges to eventually do justice is a legal absurdity, but it also entails an even greater ethical and moral absurdity, as it continues to expose the Venezuelan people to the systematic policies of crimes against humanity of the Venezuelan regime without using the instruments of indictment and arrest of those responsible by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Respect for guarantees and conditions of the rule of law requires international action and not inaction,” the OAS advised.

