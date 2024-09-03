EDGE Entity CARACAL Supports UAE's First Shooting Academy With High-Performance Firearms

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 3 September 2024 –

EDGE

Group entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, signed an agreement today with Al Forsan International Sports Resort, to CARACAL firearms to the UAE's first accredited shooting academy.

Under the agreement, signed at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian (ADIHEX), Al Forsan's shooting academy will use CARACAL's high-performance firearms to train individuals on usage regulations and essential safety procedures. Successful participants will also receive an internationally recognised ITA certificate, enhancing their skills and giving them an advantage in the field of shooting.

Individuals can register their interest by visiting CARACAL at ADIHEX, in hall 3, stand 15.