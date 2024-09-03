EDGE Entity CARACAL Supports UAE's First Shooting Academy With High-Performance Firearms
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 3 September 2024 –
EDGE
Group entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, signed an agreement today with Al Forsan International Sports Resort, to supply CARACAL firearms to the UAE's first accredited shooting academy.
Under the agreement, signed at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian exhibition (ADIHEX), Al Forsan's shooting academy will use CARACAL's high-performance firearms to train individuals on usage regulations and essential safety procedures. Successful participants will also receive an internationally recognised ITA certificate, enhancing their skills and giving them an advantage in the field of shooting.
Individuals can register their interest by visiting CARACAL at ADIHEX, in hall 3, stand 15.
MENAFN03092024003092003082ID1108632422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.