Bitget Wallet Celebrates Tomarket's 18 Million User Milestone And Reinforces Commitment To TON Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 wallet with over 30 million users, celebrates the remarkable growth of its incubated project Tomarket, a decentralized trading platform. Tomarket has surpassed 18 million users and more than 6 million daily active users, making it the fastest-growing mini-app on Telegram since its launch with support garnered from Bitget Wallet.











Tomarket stands out for its innovative approach to decentralized trading, seamlessly integrating with the Telegram ecosystem. The platform supports a wide range of asset classes, including Real World Assets (RWA), crypto yield swaps, and pre-TGE assets-markets often overlooked by traditional decentralized exchanges. This diverse offering enhances liquidity and value discovery, providing users with unique opportunities in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

"Our incubation of Tomarket is just the beginning. We see tremendous potential in the TON ecosystem and the Telegram platform, and we look forward to continuing our work with visionary projects that share our commitment to transforming the future of finance," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet.

Through strategic investments and collaboration, Bitget Wallet aims to drive the broader adoption of Web3 technologies and decentralized finance.

The platform's rapid growth, driven by its successful gamification elements like its Tomato Drop game, highlights the effectiveness of Bitget Wallet's incubation efforts. Within just five days of its July 2024 launch, Tomarket attracted over 1 million users, quickly rising to prominence within the TON ecosystem. As Tomarket prepares for its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) in October 2024, it will introduce a Level System that rewards users based on their engagement, increasing their airdrop rewards. This initiative is part of a broader roadmap of launching new features and products centered around gaming, earning, and trading, creating a seamless and comprehensive user experience within the mini-app.

Looking forward, Tomarket has an ambitious roadmap that includes expanding its DeFi offerings, introducing new gamified features, and integrating additional asset classes to further diversify its trading environment. Bitget Wallet remains committed to supporting Tomarket's growth, ensuring it continues to lead in the evolving DeFi landscape.

