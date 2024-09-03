Andersen Global Inaugurates Member Firm In Colombia

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global continues to solidify its presence in Latin America through the addition of Andersen in Colombia, the latest member firm to adopt the Andersen brand.

Andersen in Colombia, previously a collaborating firm under the name Jiménez, Higuita, Rodríguez & Asociados (JHR Corp.) in 2019, is a tax firm that serves national and foreign companies, both private and public, across a wide range of industries. Led by Partner Julián Jiménez Mejía, the firm provides comprehensive solutions in accounting advisory, payroll, tax, advisory, and transfer pricing.

“Our team maintains a steadfast commitment to our clients and holds ourselves to the highest professional standards,” said Julián.“As the tax landscape continuously grows more complex, we look forward to leveraging the resources from the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global to deliver customized, innovative solutions tailored to evolving client needs in Colombia and abroad.”

"Andersen in Colombia's integration as a member firm strengthens our presence in the region," said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. "Their expertise and dedication to client service exemplify our defining values as a firm. This strategic next step enhances our capabilities in the region and reinforces our commitment to deliver seamless, borderless solutions to our clients worldwide."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

