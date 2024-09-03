Japan Allocated Almost $7 Billion To Curb Prices For Electricity, Gas And Gasoline
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese government has decided to allocate additional
subsidies in the amount of 989.1 billion yen (almost $6.8 billion)
to reduce tariffs for electricity, household gas, gasoline, etc,
Azernews reports.
This will practically exhaust the subsidy fund for reducing
consumer prices, primarily for energy resources, allocated in the
current fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2025. These funds
are sent to private companies as compensation for the fact that
they restrain the growth of tariffs for the population.
According to the official forecast, in fiscal year 2024, the
overall consumer price index in the country will increase by about
2.5% compared to the level of the previous year. At the same time,
tariffs for electricity and household gas, as well as gasoline, are
especially increasing.
This is due to the rise in price of imported energy resources,
which Japan buys almost entirely abroad.
